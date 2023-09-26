A suffocating defense helped Warren John F. Kennedy handle Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 9-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 26.

The last time Warren John F. Kennedy and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas played in a 4-0 game on Sept. 24, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 21, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Rootstown in a soccer game.

Check out our complete boys soccer roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.