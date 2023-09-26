Defense dominated as Miller City pitched a 1-0 shutout of Spencerville for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Sept. 26.

Defense ruled the first half as Miller City and Spencerville were both scoreless.

The Wildcats got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 19, Spencerville faced off against Botkins and Miller City took on Coldwater on Sept. 16 at Miller City High School.

