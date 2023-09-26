Dayton Centerville allows no points against Kettering Fairmont

Dayton Centerville’s defense throttled Kettering Fairmont, resulting in a 2-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 26.

Dayton Centerville stormed in front of Kettering Fairmont 2-0 to begin the final half.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

The last time Dayton Centerville and Kettering Fairmont played in a 2-0 game on Sept. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 19, Dayton Centerville faced off against Clayton Northmont.

Dayton Centerville defense stifles Kettering Fairmont

Dayton Centerville’s defense throttled Kettering Fairmont, resulting in a 2-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 26.

Dayton Centerville steamrolled in front of Kettering Fairmont 2-0 to begin the final half.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

Last season, Dayton Centerville and Kettering Fairmont squared off on Sept. 27, 2022 at Kettering Fairmont.

In recent action on Sept. 19, Dayton Centerville faced off against Clayton Northmont.

Kent Roosevelt narrowly defeats Aurora

Kent Roosevelt knocked off Aurora 3-1 on Sept. 26 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

In recent action on Sept. 16, Aurora faced off against Willoughby South.

Metamora Evergreen squeezes past Archbold

Metamora Evergreen finally found a way to top Archbold 2-1 at Metamora Evergreen High on Sept. 26 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

The first half gave Metamora Evergreen a 1-0 lead over Archbold.

Both teams scored evenly in the second half to make it 2-1.

Last season, Metamora Evergreen and Archbold squared off on Oct. 26, 2022 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

In recent action on Sept. 12, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Wauseon.

Spencerville pockets slim win over Bellefontaine Calvary Christian

Spencerville topped Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 2-1 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys soccer victory at Spencerville High on Sept. 26.

Neither squad could muster goals in the first half.

The Bearcats got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-1 edge.

Last season, Spencerville and Bellefontaine Calvary Christian squared off on Oct. 15, 2022 at Bellefontaine Calvary Christian School.

Recently on Sept. 19, Spencerville squared off with Botkins in a soccer game.

Warren John F. Kennedy shuts out Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

A suffocating defense helped Warren John F. Kennedy handle Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 9-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 26.

The last time Warren John F. Kennedy and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas played in a 4-0 game on Sept. 24, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 21, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Rootstown in a soccer game.

Wauseon allows no points against Delta

Defense dominated as Wauseon pitched a 2-0 shutout of Delta in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 26.

Recently on Sept. 12, Wauseon squared off with Metamora Evergreen in a soccer game.

Wooster tops New Philadelphia

Wooster rolled past New Philadelphia for a comfortable 8-1 victory for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Sept. 26.

Last season, Wooster and New Philadelphia faced off on Sept. 20, 2022 at Wooster High School.

In recent action on Sept. 21, New Philadelphia faced off against Massillon Perry.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.