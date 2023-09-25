Canfield escapes Beloit West Branch in thin win

Canfield posted a narrow 2-1 win over Beloit West Branch at Beloit West Branch High on Sept. 25 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

Cortland Lakeview earns stressful win over Niles

Cortland Lakeview finally found a way to top Niles 3-2 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Sept. 25.

The start wasn’t the problem for Niles, as it began with a 2-1 edge over Cortland Lakeview through the end of the first half.

The Bulldogs pulled off a stirring 2-0 second half to trip the Red Dragons.

The last time Cortland Lakeview and Niles played in a 3-0 game on Sept. 26, 2022.

Ottawa-Glandorf defense stifles Van Wert

A suffocating defense helped Ottawa-Glandorf handle Van Wert 14-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Sept. 25.

The last time Ottawa-Glandorf and Van Wert played in a 14-0 game on Oct. 11, 2021.

Recently on Sept. 21, Ottawa-Glandorf squared off with Bluffton in a soccer game.

Warren Champion allows no points against Newton Falls

Defense dominated as Warren Champion pitched a 12-0 shutout of Newton Falls on Sept. 25 in Ohio girls high school soccer.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.