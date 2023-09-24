Deborah Kay (Abbott) Martin

10/20/1957 – 9/21/2023

Deborah “Debbie” Kay Martin sadly passed away in the early morning of September 21, 2023 at the age of 65, after a long and courageous battle with Covid-19. She was cared for and surrounded by her loved ones each day until the very end.

Born October 20, 1957 to Margaret and Bob Abbott, Debbie lived her young life in Mansfield, OH with her brother, along with her aunts, uncles, cousins and friends nearby. After graduating from high school, Debbie moved to West Palm Beach, FL with her former spouse, Randy Martin, where they had 2 children, Brent and Bree. While both Debbie and Randy went on to remarry, they remained friends throughout.

Debbie was fortunate to reconnect with her longtime friend and true-life partner, Ron Schwartz. Over the past 17 years they have enjoyed building a loving and full life together, which included spending time with their 7 grandchildren, camping at various parks around Florida with their friends and family (and their dog, Mr. T), expanding their orchid collection in their backyard, enjoying the sunsets from their lake boat, and simply living life to its fullest.

Anyone who really knew Debbie knew that her truest passion were her grandchildren. Whether it was playing board games, doing an art project, telling spooky bedtime stories, playing with action figures on the floor, building a fort, or taking them school shopping each summer, “Meme” was always thinking of ways to be engaged and make her time with her grandchildren the most special. Her heart was most full when her grandkids were with her, and her presence will be greatly missed in each of their lives.

Debbie will be lovingly remembered by her devoted husband, Ron; her 2 children, Brent (Tara) and Bree (Adam); Ron’s 2 children, Shayna, and Gabrielle (Michelle); her 7 grandchildren – Chase, Brayden, Lucy, Isla, Austin, Isabelle, and Colton; her brother, Michael (Debbie); Ashley , Aaron Abbott, and numerous other family members and friends. Debbie was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Bob Abbott.

A Funeral Service will be held for Debbie on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., at Palms West Funeral Home located at 110 Business Park Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411.

Funeral Home: Palms West Funeral Home

Website: www.palmswestfuneralhome.com