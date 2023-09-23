ONTARIO — Two offenses went largely untamed on Friday night, but when the Ontario defense slowed the Galion offense just a little, it was all the edge the Warriors needed.

Coach Aaron Eckert won’t quibble with how his team got to the finish line after pocketing a 59-35 victory over the Tigers in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference shootout.

The first quarter was a surreal spectacle of seven touchdowns. When it ended, Ontario owned a 28-21 edge.

The Warriors opened a 45-28 lead at halftime as the Tigers struggled to keep pace, and coasted into the final period with a 52-35 advantage.

The victory keeps Ontario unbeaten at 6-0, and in control of its own destiny atop the MOAC ladder with a 3-0 mark.

Warriors’ quarterback Bodpegn Miller hooked up with Quin Frankhouse for a 55-yard touchdown pass to get Eckert’s bunch rolling, and the onslaught never stopped — denting the scoreboard in each period.

Meanwhile, the Tigers (4-2, 1-2) erupted for 523 yards of total offense, keyed by junior quarterback Braxton Prosser.

Galion’s explosive signal-caller roared 80 yards on the first play from scrimmage and scored a second touchdown on a 63-yard dash. He finished the night with 294 yards of total offense.

Prosser ran for 232 yards and a score, and threw for 162 yards and another touchdown. Jacob Chambers snagged six catches for 102 yards and a TD. He ran for 62 yards and another score.

Miller countered for the Warriors with 292 yards passing and two touchdowns, and 91 yards rushing and two more scores. Frankhouse caught four passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Chase Studer ran for 115 yards and a pair of TDs.

Even the Ontario defense got into the act. Craig Powers intercepted a fourth-quarter pass and raced 45 yards for a pick-six.

The Warriors will host Pleasant on Friday night.

Galion will host Highland next week.