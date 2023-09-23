Gates Mills Gilmour shuts out Chesterland West Geauga

Defense dominated as Gates Mills Gilmour pitched a 1-0 shutout of Chesterland West Geauga on Sept. 23 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Last season, Gates Mills Gilmour and Chesterland West Geauga faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

Gates Mills Hawken rides to cruise-control win over Geneva

Gates Mills Hawken dismissed Geneva by an 8-1 count in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 23.

Metamora Evergreen allows no points against Pettisville

Metamora Evergreen’s defense throttled Pettisville, resulting in a 5-0 shutout for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Sept. 23.

Metamora Evergreen stormed in front of Pettisville 3-0 to begin the final half.

The Vikings got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-0 edge.

Last season, Metamora Evergreen and Pettisville faced off on Sept. 10, 2022 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

In recent action on Sept. 12, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Wauseon.

Warren John F. Kennedy takes advantage of early margin to defeat Rootstown

Warren John F. Kennedy left no doubt in recording a 4-2 win over Rootstown in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 23.

Warren John F. Kennedy opened with a 4-2 advantage over Rootstown through the first half.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Rootstown squared off on Sept. 27, 2022 at Rootstown High School.

Recently on Sept. 19, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Ravenna Southeast in a soccer game.

