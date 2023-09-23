Cadiz Harrison Central darts by Cleveland John Marshall

Cadiz Harrison Central dominated from start to finish in an imposing 7-4 win over Cleveland John Marshall in Ohio girls soccer action on Sept. 23.

In recent action on Sept. 9, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against Carrollton.

Gates Mills Hawken overwhelms Geneva

Gates Mills Hawken raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 8-1 win over Geneva at Geneva High on Sept. 23 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

Last season, Gates Mills Hawken and Geneva faced off on Aug. 30, 2022 at Geneva High School.

New Middletown Springfield Local records thin win against Warren John F. Kennedy

New Middletown Springfield Local posted a narrow 3-2 win over Warren John F. Kennedy in Ohio girls soccer on Sept. 23.

The first half gave New Middletown Springfield Local a 3-2 lead over Warren John F. Kennedy.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

In recent action on Sept. 19, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Ravenna Southeast.

Spencerville and Cory-Rawson tie

Spencerville and Cory-Rawson proved to be evenly matched after they battled to a 1-1 knot in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Sept. 23.

Tough to find an edge early, Spencerville and Cory-Rawson fashioned a 1-1 stalemate through the first half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Recently on Sept. 19, Spencerville squared off with Botkins in a soccer game.

