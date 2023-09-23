Pioneer North Central scored early and often in a 48-16 win over Vanlue in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Pioneer North Central a 24-0 lead over Vanlue.

The Eagles fought to a 40-0 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Pioneer North Central thundered to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats managed a 16-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Pioneer North Central faced off against West Unity Hilltop and Vanlue took on Mt Blanchard Riverdale on Sept. 8 at Vanlue High School.

