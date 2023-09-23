Toledo Christian took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Lakeside Marblehead Danbury 54-6 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Toledo Christian breathed fire in front of Lakeside Marblehead Danbury 27-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 54-0 intermission margin at the Lakers’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Toledo Christian and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury were both scoreless.

The Eagles maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Toledo Christian and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Toledo Christian School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury faced off against Holgate and Toledo Christian took on Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian on Sept. 8 at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian High School.

