Pataskala Watkins Memorial dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 32-14 win over Wellsburg Brooke in West Virginia high school football action on Sept. 23.

Wellsburg Brooke started on steady ground by forging a 7-3 lead over Pataskala Watkins Memorial at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 16-7 lead over Wellsburg Brooke.

The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-7 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Johnstown.

