Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic left no doubt in recording a 45-30 win over Stryker at Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic High on Sept. 23 in Ohio football action.

Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic roared in front of Stryker 19-0 to begin the second quarter.

Stryker showed its teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 32-14.

Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic roared to a 45-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic chalked up this decision in spite of Stryker’s spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Stryker and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic faced off against Sebring and Stryker took on Toledo Christian on Sept. 15 at Toledo Christian School.

