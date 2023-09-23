South Charleston Southeastern grabbed a 41-22 victory at the expense of Springfield Catholic Central in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 20-7 advantage at halftime over the Irish.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

Last season, South Charleston Southeastern and Springfield Catholic Central faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at South Charleston Southeastern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Springfield Catholic Central faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and South Charleston Southeastern took on West Liberty-Salem on Sept. 8 at West Liberty-Salem High School.

