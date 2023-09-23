Portsmouth Notre Dame controlled the action to earn an impressive 40-6 win against Crown City South Gallia in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 23.

The first quarter gave Portsmouth Notre Dame an 8-0 lead over Crown City South Gallia.

The Titans’ offense charged in front for a 26-6 lead over the Rebels at halftime.

Portsmouth Notre Dame jumped to a 40-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Portsmouth Notre Dame faced off against Williamsburg and Crown City South Gallia took on Oak Hill on Sept. 15 at Oak Hill High School.

