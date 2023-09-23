A suffocating defense helped Woodsfield Monroe Central handle New Martinsville Magnolia 35-0 in a West Virginia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Woodsfield Monroe Central opened with a 21-0 advantage over New Martinsville Magnolia through the first quarter.

Woodsfield Monroe Central steamrolled to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and New Martinsville Magnolia squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, New Martinsville Magnolia faced off against Hannibal River and Woodsfield Monroe Central took on Caldwell on Sept. 8 at Caldwell High School.

