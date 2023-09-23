Willow Wood Symmes Valley took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Franklin Furnace Green 38-21 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Last season, Franklin Furnace Green and Willow Wood Symmes Valley squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Willow Wood Symmes Valley faced off against Williamson Tug Valley and Franklin Furnace Green took on Racine Southern on Sept. 8 at Racine Southern High School.

