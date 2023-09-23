Hambleton Tucker County topped Reedsville Eastern in a 28-22 overtime thriller in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Eagles with a 11-8 lead over the Mountain Lions heading into the second quarter.

Hambleton Tucker County broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 16-14 lead over Reedsville Eastern.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Mountain Lions and the Eagles locked in a 22-22 stalemate.

Hambleton Tucker County held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

