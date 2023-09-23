It was a tough night for Wellsville which was overmatched by Youngstown Valley Christian in this 53-13 verdict.

The Eagles opened a small 20-7 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 33-6 edge.

The last time Youngstown Valley Christian and Wellsville played in a 24-18 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Youngstown Valley Christian faced off against Leetonia and Wellsville took on Salineville Southern Local on Sept. 8 at Wellsville High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.