New Lebanon Dixie finally found a way to top Bradford 29-28 for an Ohio high school football victory at New Lebanon Dixie High on Sept. 22.

Bradford showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-0 advantage over New Lebanon Dixie as the first quarter ended.

The Railroaders moved ahead by earning an 18-15 advantage over the Greyhounds at the end of the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Greyhounds, as they climbed out of a hole with a 29-28 scoring margin.

The last time New Lebanon Dixie and Bradford played in a 35-14 game on Sept. 24, 2021.

In recent action on Sept. 8, New Lebanon Dixie faced off against Lewisburg Tri-County North and Bradford took on Bridgeport on Sept. 9 at Bradford High School.

