New Paris National Trail pushed past Arcanum for a 33-19 win in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave New Paris National Trail a 13-6 lead over Arcanum.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Blazers and the Trojans were both scoreless.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 19-12.

The Blazers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

The last time New Paris National Trail and Arcanum played in a 30-6 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

