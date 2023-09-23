It was a tough night for Mechanicsburg which was overmatched by West Jefferson in this 33-7 verdict.

West Jefferson jumped in front of Mechanicsburg 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Roughriders registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Roughriders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-7 edge.

Last season, Mechanicsburg and West Jefferson faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at West Jefferson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, West Jefferson faced off against Jamestown Greeneview and Mechanicsburg took on Cedarville on Sept. 8 at Cedarville High School.

