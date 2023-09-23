Paden City rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-7 win over Belpre for a West Virginia high school football victory at Paden City High on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Paden City a 14-0 lead over Belpre.

The Wildcats’ offense breathed fire in front for a 26-7 lead over the Golden Eagles at the intermission.

Paden City pulled to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

