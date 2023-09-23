McDonald controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-12 win against Atwater Waterloo during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Last season, McDonald and Atwater Waterloo squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at McDonald High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Atwater Waterloo faced off against New Middletown Springfield Local and McDonald took on Berlin Center Western Reserve on Sept. 8 at McDonald High School.

