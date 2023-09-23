It was a tough night for Warren John F. Kennedy which was overmatched by Mogadore in this 41-7 verdict.

The first quarter gave Mogadore a 21-0 lead over Warren John F. Kennedy.

The Wildcats fought to a 34-7 halftime margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Mogadore jumped to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Mogadore and Warren John F. Kennedy faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Mogadore High School.

In recent action on Sept. 9, Mogadore faced off against Newark Catholic.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.