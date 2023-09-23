A swift early pace pushed Salineville Southern Local past East Palestine Friday 42-7 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Salineville Southern Local a 21-0 lead over East Palestine.

The Indians registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Salineville Southern Local jumped to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Bulldogs’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Salineville Southern Local and East Palestine played in a 45-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Salineville Southern Local faced off against Wellsville and East Palestine took on Lisbon on Sept. 8 at East Palestine High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.