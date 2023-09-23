West Liberty-Salem controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 42-7 victory over Springfield Northeastern in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

West Liberty-Salem opened with a 21-0 advantage over Springfield Northeastern through the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 35-7 halftime margin at the Jets’ expense.

West Liberty-Salem thundered to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Springfield Northeastern and West Liberty-Salem played in a 33-10 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, West Liberty-Salem faced off against South Charleston Southeastern and Springfield Northeastern took on Springfield Greenon on Sept. 8 at Springfield Greenon High School.

