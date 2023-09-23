St. Bernard Roger Bacon controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-2 win against Cincinnati North College Hill in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, St Bernard Roger Bacon and Cincinnati North College Hill squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cincinnati North College Hill faced off against Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian and St Bernard Roger Bacon took on Hamilton Badin on Sept. 8 at Hamilton Badin High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.