West Milton Milton-Union posted a narrow 28-25 win over Casstown Miami East in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The start wasn’t the problem for Casstown Miami East, as it began with a 7-0 edge over West Milton Milton-Union through the end of the first quarter.

The Vikings moved a small margin over the Bulldogs as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

The scoreboard showed Casstown Miami East with a 19-14 lead over West Milton Milton-Union heading into the third quarter.

The Bulldogs pulled off a stirring 14-6 final quarter to trip the Vikings.

The last time West Milton Milton-Union and Casstown Miami East played in a 49-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Casstown Miami East faced off against Dayton Northridge.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.