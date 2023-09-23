Defense dominated as Jamestown Greeneview pitched a 48-0 shutout of Springfield Greenon in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Jamestown Greeneview opened with a 34-0 advantage over Springfield Greenon through the first quarter.

Jamestown Greeneview breathed fire to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Jamestown Greeneview and Springfield Greenon squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Springfield Greenon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Springfield Greenon faced off against Springfield Northeastern and Jamestown Greeneview took on West Jefferson on Sept. 8 at West Jefferson High School.

