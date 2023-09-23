South Point controlled the action to earn an impressive 53-20 win against Ironton Rock Hill in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Last season, Ironton Rock Hill and South Point faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at South Point High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Ironton Rock Hill faced off against Portsmouth and South Point took on Coal Grove on Sept. 8 at Coal Grove High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.