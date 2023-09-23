Lucasville Valley topped McDermott Northwest 7-6 in a tough tilt on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Lucasville Valley opened with a 7-0 advantage over McDermott Northwest through the first quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Mohawks made it 7-6.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, McDermott Northwest and Lucasville Valley squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Lucasville Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, McDermott Northwest faced off against Wheelersburg and Lucasville Valley took on Waverly on Sept. 8 at Waverly High School.

