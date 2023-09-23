West Portsmouth West dismissed Minford by a 34-7 count at West Portsmouth West High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

West Portsmouth West moved in front of Minford 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Senators fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Falcons’ expense.

West Portsmouth West steamrolled to a 27-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Senators held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, West Portsmouth West and Minford squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Minford High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, West Portsmouth West faced off against Wellston.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.