Nelsonville-York overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 47-14 win over Pomeroy Meigs at Pomeroy Meigs High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Pomeroy Meigs started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Nelsonville-York at the end of the first quarter.

The Buckeyes’ offense roared in front for a 40-14 lead over the Marauders at the intermission.

Nelsonville-York steamrolled to a 47-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Nelsonville-York and Pomeroy Meigs faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Nelsonville-York High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Pomeroy Meigs faced off against McArthur Vinton County and Nelsonville-York took on Bexley on Sept. 14 at Nelsonville-York High School.

