A swift early pace pushed Wellston past Bidwell River Valley Friday 48-12 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Wellston a 21-0 lead over Bidwell River Valley.

The Golden Rockets fought to a 35-6 halftime margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Wellston breathed fire to a 42-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Rockets held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Bidwell River Valley and Wellston squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Bidwell River Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Wellston faced off against West Portsmouth West and Bidwell River Valley took on Nelsonville-York on Sept. 8 at Nelsonville-York High School.

