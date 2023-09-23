Wickliffe handled Garfield Heights Trinity 28-7 in an impressive showing for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 7-7 deadlock.

Wickliffe jumped over Garfield Heights Trinity 21-7 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Garfield Heights Trinity and Wickliffe squared off on Oct. 15, 2022 at Garfield Heights Trinity High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Wickliffe faced off against Mantua Crestwood and Garfield Heights Trinity took on Kirtland on Sept. 9 at Garfield Heights Trinity High School.

