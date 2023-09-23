Youngstown Liberty pushed past Newton Falls for a 49-33 win on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

The Leopards fought to a 26-20 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Leopards got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 23-13 edge.

The last time Youngstown Liberty and Newton Falls played in a 20-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Newton Falls faced off against Campbell Memorial and Youngstown Liberty took on Columbiana Crestview on Sept. 8 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

