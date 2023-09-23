Orrville shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 38-28 win over Navarre Fairless for an Ohio high school football victory at Orrville High on Sept. 22.

The start wasn’t the problem for Navarre Fairless, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Orrville through the end of the first quarter.

The Falcons jumped a tight margin over the Red Riders as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Orrville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-21 lead over Navarre Fairless.

The Red Riders held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Navarre Fairless and Orrville faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Navarre Fairless High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Orrville faced off against Canton South and Navarre Fairless took on Wooster Triway on Sept. 8 at Wooster Triway High School.

