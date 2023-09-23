Waverly earned a convincing 56-7 win over Oak Hill during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Waverly opened with a 28-7 advantage over Oak Hill through the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 50-7 advantage at intermission over the Oaks.

Waverly breathed fire to a 56-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Waverly and Oak Hill faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Waverly High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Waverly faced off against Lucasville Valley.

