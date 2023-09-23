Cincinnati College Prep finally found a way to top Cincinnati Shroder 16-8 for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati College Prep Academy on Sept. 23.

Cincinnati Shroder started on steady ground by forging an 8-0 lead over Cincinnati College Prep at the end of the first quarter.

The Lions and the Jaguars battled to a standoff at 8-8 as the third quarter began.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Lions held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati College Prep and Cincinnati Shroder squared off on Oct. 1, 2022 at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Cincinnati Shroder faced off against Cincinnati Clark Montessori.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.