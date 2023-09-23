Sidney Lehman Catholic topped Tipp City Bethel 31-27 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Tipp City Bethel showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Sidney Lehman Catholic as the first quarter ended.

The Cavaliers kept a 21-14 intermission margin at the Bees’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Bees outpointed the Cavaliers 13-10 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Tipp City Bethel and Sidney Lehman Catholic faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Tipp City Bethel faced off against De Graff Riverside.

