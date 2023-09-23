McArthur Vinton County’s defense throttled Albany Alexander, resulting in a 62-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory at Albany Alexander High on Sept. 22.

McArthur Vinton County opened with a 19-0 advantage over Albany Alexander through the first quarter.

The Vikings opened a monstrous 33-0 gap over the Spartans at halftime.

McArthur Vinton County breathed fire to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time McArthur Vinton County and Albany Alexander played in a 48-14 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Albany Alexander faced off against The Plains Athens and McArthur Vinton County took on Pomeroy Meigs on Sept. 8 at Pomeroy Meigs High School.

