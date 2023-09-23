Struthers rolled past Hubbard for a comfortable 41-14 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 33-7 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Struthers steamrolled to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Hubbard and Struthers squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Hubbard High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Struthers faced off against Girard and Hubbard took on Niles on Sept. 8 at Niles McKinley High School.

