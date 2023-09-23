Ravenna finally found a way to top Mogadore Field 21-13 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Ravens opened a thin 14-13 gap over the Falcons at the intermission.

Ravenna jumped to a 21-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Mogadore Field and Ravenna squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Ravenna High School.

Recently on Sept. 8, Mogadore Field squared off with Akron Springfield in a football game.

