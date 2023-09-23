Mt. Orab Western Brown posted a narrow 51-47 win over Batavia in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Mt. Orab Western Brown a 22-15 lead over Batavia.

The Broncos and the Bulldogs battled to a standoff at 22-22 as the third quarter began.

Batavia moved ahead by earning a 36-30 advantage over Mt. Orab Western Brown at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Broncos, as they climbed out of a hole with a 51-47 scoring margin.

Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and Batavia faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Batavia High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Mt Orab Western Brown faced off against Jackson and Batavia took on Cincinnati Shroder on Sept. 8 at Batavia High School.

