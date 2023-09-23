New Richmond recorded a big victory over Goshen 49-13 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

New Richmond opened with an 8-7 advantage over Goshen through the first quarter.

The Lions registered a 37-13 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

New Richmond steamrolled to a 43-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, New Richmond and Goshen faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Goshen High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, New Richmond faced off against Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Goshen took on Cincinnati Woodward on Sept. 8 at Goshen High School.

