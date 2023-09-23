Kettering Alter’s defense throttled Dayton Carroll, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Kettering Alter jumped in front of Dayton Carroll 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights’ offense roared in front for a 35-0 lead over the Patriots at halftime.

Kettering Alter breathed fire to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Kettering Alter and Dayton Carroll played in a 22-21 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 8, Dayton Carroll squared off with Cincinnati Northwest in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.