Vandalia Butler finally found a way to top Tipp City Tippecanoe 24-19 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Vandalia Butler a 7-0 lead over Tipp City Tippecanoe.

The Aviators’ offense jumped in front for a 21-6 lead over the Red Devils at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Tipp City Tippecanoe made it 24-12.

The Aviators enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Red Devils’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Vandalia Butler squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Vandalia Butler faced off against Greenville and Tipp City Tippecanoe took on Piqua on Sept. 8 at Piqua High School.

