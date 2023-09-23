Defense dominated as Perry pitched a 33-0 shutout of Rocky River Lutheran West for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Perry opened with an 8-0 advantage over Rocky River Lutheran West through the first quarter.

The Pirates opened a modest 14-0 gap over the Longhorns at halftime.

Perry thundered to a 27-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Perry faced off against Jefferson and Rocky River Lutheran West took on Geneva on Sept. 8 at Rocky River Lutheran West High School.

