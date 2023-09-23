Painesville Harvey handled Mantua Crestwood 49-16 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The Red Raiders fought to a 29-0 halftime margin at the Red Devils’ expense.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Painesville Harvey and Mantua Crestwood were both scoreless.

The Red Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-16 edge.

Last season, Painesville Harvey and Mantua Crestwood squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Mantua Crestwood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Mantua Crestwood faced off against Wickliffe and Painesville Harvey took on Brooklyn on Sept. 8 at Brooklyn High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.