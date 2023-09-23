Hunting Valley University knocked off Gates Mills Gilmour 36-21 for an Ohio high school football victory at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy on Sept. 22.

Hunting Valley University jumped in front of Gates Mills Gilmour 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Lancers showed some mettle by fighting back to a 21-15 halftime margin.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Preppers held on with a 15-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Hunting Valley University and Gates Mills Gilmour faced off on Sept. 24, 2022 at Hunting Valley University School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Chardon NDCL and Hunting Valley University took on East Cleveland Shaw on Sept. 14 at Hunting Valley University School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.